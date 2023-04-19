Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

KNX opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

