Signaturefd LLC Purchases 752 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IAC by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,639,000 after acquiring an additional 109,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IAC by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after acquiring an additional 101,945 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its position in IAC by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,501,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,889,000 after acquiring an additional 432,444 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its position in IAC by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,598,000 after acquiring an additional 632,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its position in IAC by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,303,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

IAC Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $98.31.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Stories

