Signaturefd LLC Has $106,000 Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2,516.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,841,000 after acquiring an additional 762,777 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in M&T Bank by 140.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 545,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,511,000 after purchasing an additional 319,116 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $53,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,576,000 after buying an additional 278,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.10.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.