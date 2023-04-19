Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGLD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RGLD opened at $139.47 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $144.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

