Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $55.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UAL. Barclays raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.32.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

