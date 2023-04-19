Signaturefd LLC Buys 5,454 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 165.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,030,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,640 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $83,259,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 286.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,062,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,163 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.20, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $26.76.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.94 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Further Reading

