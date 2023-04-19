Signaturefd LLC Acquires 481 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,861,000 after purchasing an additional 193,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,378,000 after purchasing an additional 395,026 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $690,043,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,312,000 after purchasing an additional 874,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,350 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHY opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

