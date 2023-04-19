REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of REV Group worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get REV Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REVG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on REV Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of REV Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on REV Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on REV Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

REV Group Stock Down 1.6 %

REVG stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.82 and a beta of 1.92. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.73 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 500.13%.

REV Group Profile

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.