Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.68.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after buying an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

