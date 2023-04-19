Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $260.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $228.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

