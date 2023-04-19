Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 311.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,434,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,680,000 after buying an additional 66,106 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,629,000 after buying an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,026,000 after buying an additional 60,217 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,493,000 after buying an additional 24,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $175.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.52 and its 200-day moving average is $179.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.01 and a 12-month high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 18.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

In related news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $73,489.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,539.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $73,489.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,539.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,111.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

