New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.21% of AdvanSix worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 25,858 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth $969,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 206,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

AdvanSix Price Performance

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $39,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $158,320. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.84.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $404.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.63 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 8.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.81%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

