New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Hanesbrands worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 50,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.58. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.