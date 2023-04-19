New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.68 Million Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Qualys worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 778.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $746,904.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,394 shares in the company, valued at $22,590,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $746,904.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,394 shares in the company, valued at $22,590,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,319,093.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,738 shares of company stock worth $2,190,222. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qualys Stock Down 1.5 %

QLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.20.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $127.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Further Reading

