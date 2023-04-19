New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Progyny worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,667,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,219,000 after acquiring an additional 236,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,852,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,949,000 after buying an additional 140,947 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,688,000 after buying an additional 86,249 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Progyny by 15.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,506,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,904,000 after buying an additional 335,442 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Progyny by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,358,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,397,000 after buying an additional 181,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $44,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $44,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $3,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,816 shares of company stock worth $7,735,650 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

