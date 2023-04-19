New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Vir Biotechnology worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,486,000 after buying an additional 1,062,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,172 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,036,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,390,000 after purchasing an additional 434,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,410,000 after purchasing an additional 311,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,978,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,709,000 after purchasing an additional 47,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIR opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.26.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George A. Scangos sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $250,219.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,462.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 69,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,854,923.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,527,382 shares in the company, valued at $518,647,265.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George A. Scangos sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $250,219.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,462.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 875,038 shares of company stock worth $24,294,018. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

