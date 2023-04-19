New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,767 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,000,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,480 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 317.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 738,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,246,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,153,000 after acquiring an additional 694,540 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.14. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $193,354.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

