New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Sanmina worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Stock Performance

SANM stock opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.16. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $294,995.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,344.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $294,995.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,344.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,025 in the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sanmina

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.