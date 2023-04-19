New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,002 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,019,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,014,000 after purchasing an additional 207,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,016,000 after purchasing an additional 325,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,986,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,393,000 after acquiring an additional 296,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,562,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,634,000 after acquiring an additional 245,116 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UNVR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

