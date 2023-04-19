Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 188,330 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188,330 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE BAM opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

