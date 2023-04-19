Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Bloom Energy worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after buying an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,072 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 311.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,169,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,938 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 1,894.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 158.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,785,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of BE stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 22,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $491,731.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,108.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 22,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $491,731.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,108.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $176,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 628,973 shares in the company, valued at $14,850,052.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,424 shares of company stock valued at $6,262,403 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James downgraded Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

