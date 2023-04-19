Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 2,878 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $139.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $199.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.20 and its 200 day moving average is $141.61.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.96%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

