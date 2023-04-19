MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of MP Materials worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,977,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,077,000 after buying an additional 497,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,411,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,678,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 533,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,673,000 after purchasing an additional 163,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $48.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. MP Materials had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

MP Materials Company Profile



MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

