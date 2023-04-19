Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,288 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 144.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 79.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Matador Resources by 1,275.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.01. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.92%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,598.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Matador Resources news, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,300 shares of company stock worth $465,035. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

