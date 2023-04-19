M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price target on M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $64.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16. M/I Homes has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $64.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.99. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $501,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 8,500 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $501,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $249,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,310. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.