Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.35.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LBRT opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 9.63%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

