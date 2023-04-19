KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Stake Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,540,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,275 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of KE worth $21,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in KE by 160.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KE by 136.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 88,507 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in KE by 84.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 99,385 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

KE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of -96.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of -1.11. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KE Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on BEKE. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.82.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.