iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Position Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 286.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 167,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 82.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 84,186 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 59.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter.

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $497.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.34. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $53.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ITOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

