International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $100,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BALL. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BALL shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Insider Activity

Ball Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

BALL opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $89.89.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.