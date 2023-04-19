International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,175 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $245.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $260.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.08.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

