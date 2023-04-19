Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,934,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,731,000 after buying an additional 837,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,308,000 after purchasing an additional 103,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,479,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,225,000 after purchasing an additional 89,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Further Reading

