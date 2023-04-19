Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

NYSE:FDP opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Fresh Del Monte Produce

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,677 shares of company stock valued at $112,788. Corporate insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.