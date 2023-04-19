Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fluor were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 453.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,349 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $30,868,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Fluor by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,314,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,796,000 after purchasing an additional 657,849 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fluor by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,446,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,993,000 after acquiring an additional 631,997 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fluor Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

NYSE:FLR opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $38.20.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.