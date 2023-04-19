Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of Financial Institutions worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISI. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 15.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 54.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56. The company has a market cap of $275.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.77 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 23.34%. Analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Financial Institutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

