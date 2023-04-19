Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $47,000 Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $1,015,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Westlake by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Westlake by 439.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake by 328.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Westlake by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.93.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.26%.

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

