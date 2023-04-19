Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $35,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 163,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 87,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 330,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 42,882 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

