EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised EnLink Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

ENLC opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.56. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after buying an additional 746,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,723,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,633,000 after buying an additional 231,880 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

