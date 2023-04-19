Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

DEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Compass Point raised Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Shares of DEA opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 139.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 144,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 84,228 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 403,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,652,000 after buying an additional 303,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

