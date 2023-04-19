Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dynex Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

DX opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 165.13%. The company had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.10%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 8,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $97,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,458.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dynex Capital by 32.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dynex Capital by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dynex Capital by 21.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

