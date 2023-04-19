Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.65 at National Bank Financial

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$2.73 to C$2.65 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CPPMF. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $419.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

