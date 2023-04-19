Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.36% of Clearwater Paper worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 24.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 12.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.82. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

In other Clearwater Paper news, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $193,221.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,407.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Paper news, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $193,221.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,407.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 2,964 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $113,639.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,724.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,371 shares of company stock worth $721,829 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

See Also

