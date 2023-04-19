Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,327 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,356 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $33,662,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,026 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Kennon Green & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Microsoft by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,697,604 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $408,840,000 after purchasing an additional 236,613 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $2,363,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $288.37 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $294.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.36.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

