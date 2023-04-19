Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Position Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of Civista Bancshares worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,032,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,426,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 66,761 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Civista Bancshares

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,999.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Julie A. Mattlin bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,366.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at $186,931.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,999.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,300 shares of company stock worth $81,516 over the last 90 days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Civista Bancshares Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $242.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CIVB shares. StockNews.com cut Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It offers financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

