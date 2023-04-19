C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 48,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

