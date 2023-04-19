BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of BrightView worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BV opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $505.84 million, a PE ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.19 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BrightView from $9.10 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

