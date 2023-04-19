Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $33.66 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 140,364 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $33,662,000. Microsoft makes up 3.4% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $288.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.15 and its 200-day moving average is $250.37. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $294.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.36.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

