Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Lowered to $138.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $150.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.36.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $114.14 on Tuesday. Allstate has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.44 and its 200 day moving average is $127.70. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity at Allstate

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allstate will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Allstate by 314.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 302,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,479,000 after purchasing an additional 229,266 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Allstate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

