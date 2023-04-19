Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Insider Activity at Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

In related news, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $59,268.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,993.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $59,268.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,993.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 14,800 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $183,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,098.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,067 shares of company stock worth $613,365. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRS opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Aclaris Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 420.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.