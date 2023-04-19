552 Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 14.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 8.9% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

MAN opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day moving average is $82.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $98.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAN. Northcoast Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Further Reading

