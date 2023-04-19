48,400 Shares in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is 31.05%.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.